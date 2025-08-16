Keto diet? Don't give up on your cheese!

Interestingly when you talk of the word diet, you have an idea that dairy products need to be restricted. But that is not so. Busting this myth comes the keto diet which encourages those undertaking it to indulge themselves in cheese. And not one, but several kinds of them! Here are some of the cheeses that can be eaten even while you are on a diet.

Classic Cheddar

With cheddar having carb content as low as 0.5 gms per 28 gms, it is a cheese which is high in fat. In fact, if you happen to come across aged cheddar that would be even better as their sugar content is lower.

Magic Mozzarella

These soft cheese which actually melt in the mouth are the best companions of pizza. If you happen to love pizza but are restricting yourself because of your keto diet, then try the diet-friendly cheese pizza which suffices both your cravings – pizza and mozzarella cheese.