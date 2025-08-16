Keto diet? Don't give up on your cheese!

One of the most notable forms of diet is the Keto diet. But did you know that you can still keep your favourite cheese on the menu. For the unversed or those who are swarming to digest information about too many diets forms, keto diet works on two simple principles- low carb-high fat. You might then question how would the body work with the intake of very less carbohydrates? The answer lies in the fats which are the source of calories and proteins which contribute to a good amount. While food like pasta, rice, fruit, and sugar are definitely avoided, a variety of cheese is also accepted. Lets dig into what cheese forms part of this diet and why, a little further.
Types of cheese that can be eaten unhindered during your keto diet
Interestingly when you talk of the word diet, you have an idea that dairy products need to be restricted. But that is not so. Busting this myth comes the keto diet which encourages those undertaking it to indulge themselves in cheese. And not one, but several kinds of them! Here are some of the cheeses that can be eaten even while you are on a diet.
Classic Cheddar
With cheddar having carb content as low as 0.5 gms per 28 gms, it is a cheese which is high in fat. In fact, if you happen to come across aged cheddar that would be even better as their sugar content is lower.
Magic Mozzarella
These soft cheese which actually melt in the mouth are the best companions of pizza. If you happen to love pizza but are restricting yourself because of your keto diet, then try the diet-friendly cheese pizza which suffices both your cravings – pizza and mozzarella cheese.
Creamy Cravings
With high fat and a texture that is so creamy, the cream cheese can easily be used as a spread on toast or bread loaves. These are also very good for making keto-friendly desserts like cream cheese cake and dips to go along with snacks.
Perfect Parmesan
Parmesan, like cheddar works best when aged since its carbohydrate content is low. Parmesan stands out for its distinct flavour and hard texture and goes well when you have to top your dishes with slices or gratings. Once melted, parmesan gives a flavour of pure indulgence.
Best of Blue
Salads form a major part of any diet, although the constituents of it might differ depending on the body requirements. One of the best cheese for salad toppings is blue cheese, which offers a distinct flavour but less calories.
Get-set-Goat
If you are bored of the savoury and umami flavour of the cheese, then here’s one that adds some drama to the flavour palate. Try goat cheese which gives off a hint of tanginess. Its low lactose content makes it easy to digest and therefore gut-friendly as well.
Bold Brie
Last but not the least, if you want to get on with unconscious snacking while binge watching your favourite series or get down to baking, then check out brie with its soft texture and low carb content.
