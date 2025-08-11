3 ways to check for unadulterated jaggery or gur

They say to replace white sugar with a piece of gur or a spoonful of jaggery powder. A small piece of jaggery is said to have been beneficial for our health, and you can have it in a limited quantity daily. But how do you know it's 100% pure and has no addivites? How do you know it is made with pure sugarcane or date palm sap? Here are a few things that you can do at home to check its purity.

Things you may do you check unadulterated jaggery or gur

Check the taste of the jaggery

Check the taste of the gur to find out if the jaggery is real or fake. Real jaggery is extremely sweet to taste, however, if you taste fake jaggery, you will find it a little salty or with a bitter aftertaste, and discoloured at times.

Put it in water to check the purity

Take a glass of purified water. Now, add about 10 grams of the sample gur to it. If, the jaggery is mixed with chalk, the adulterant will settle down at the bottom of the glass of water.

Check the colour before buying

Chemical-free jaggery, usually, will have darker colours like dark brown or black. This happens because when you boil sugarcane juice, it leaves behind a dark brown colured mixture, whch is then used to make jaggery. If one adds chemicals to this mixture, the gur will start looking whitish in colour. But colours might also be added to the gur you are consuming. Want to check that? Here's what you can do. Take half a teaspoon of jaggery, and add 6ml of alcohol to it and then mix well. Then add around 20 drops of concentrated hydrochloric acid (HCl) to it. If the colour of jaggery changes to pink, it means that artificial colours have been added to the same.