Does turmeric lose its potency when stored too Long? Here’s what to know

Research indicates that turmeric does lose its potency over time, particularly when it comes to curcumin, the bioactive compound that gives it many of its health perks. Like most spices, turmeric is quite sensitive to air, light, moisture, and temperature. If it’s not stored properly, it can lose both its therapeutic value and its flavor profile faster than you might expect.

According to food storage guidelines from the USDA and various nutritional databases, ground turmeric usually has a shelf life of about 2 to 3 years, while fresh turmeric root only lasts about 1 to 2 weeks in the fridge. While a drop in potency doesn’t necessarily mean the spice is unsafe, it does indicate that its nutritional and aromatic qualities may diminish over time.