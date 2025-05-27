How long does bottled Kimchi last? Here’s what you should know

Kimchi, that spicy and tangy fermented delight from Korea, has really taken the culinary world by storm, finding its way into kitchens across the globe. Its bold flavour and probiotic perks make it a favorite! But a common question pops up: how long can you keep it before it goes bad?
Well, the shelf life of bottled kimchi can vary quite a bit depending on how you store it and whether it’s been opened. If it’s unopened and properly sealed, you can expect it to last anywhere from 6 months to a year in the fridge, depending on the fermentation and preservation methods used. Once you crack it open, though, it usually stays fresh for about 1 to 3 months when kept in the refrigerator.
Even when it’s chilling in the fridge, kimchi doesn’t stop fermenting. Over time, you might notice it becoming a bit more sour and tangy. While this is a natural part of the fermentation journey, it can lead to over-fermentation, which might change its texture and taste. Most store-bought kimchi comes with a "best before" date, which is a good guideline for flavour, not safety.
How can you tell if your kimchi has gone bad?
If your kimchi starts to smell foul (different from its usual sour aroma), has a slimy texture, or shows visible mold, it’s time to say goodbye. Bubbling or fizzing is normal due to the natural fermentation gases, but if it tastes off or has a putrid smell, it’s best to toss it.
Storage tips to make it last longer
To keep your kimchi fresh, make sure the bottle is tightly sealed and always use a clean spoon when scooping some out to prevent contamination. Remember to refrigerate it after opening and keep it away from direct heat or sunlight.
Thanks to its lactic acid bacteria, kimchi can stay shelf-stable for quite a while, but it’s still a living food. For the best experience, try to enjoy it within a few months of opening to savor its full flavor and nutritional benefits.