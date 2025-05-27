How long does bottled Kimchi last? Here’s what you should know

Well, the shelf life of bottled kimchi can vary quite a bit depending on how you store it and whether it’s been opened. If it’s unopened and properly sealed, you can expect it to last anywhere from 6 months to a year in the fridge, depending on the fermentation and preservation methods used. Once you crack it open, though, it usually stays fresh for about 1 to 3 months when kept in the refrigerator.

Even when it’s chilling in the fridge, kimchi doesn’t stop fermenting. Over time, you might notice it becoming a bit more sour and tangy. While this is a natural part of the fermentation journey, it can lead to over-fermentation, which might change its texture and taste. Most store-bought kimchi comes with a "best before" date, which is a good guideline for flavour, not safety.