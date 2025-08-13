Round or square ice cube, which is best for your drink?

When you are serving cocktail or even just a glass of soft drinks, most prefer it with a block of ice cube, or a couple of small ice cubes, or a large round, large ice. But how to decide which ice cube to choose for which drinks? Here's what you may know before serving drinks to your guests, or to your customers at your recently opener eatery.

Round ice cube Vs Square ice cube: Which one to choose?

If you are serving a good quality whiskey or any drink for that matter, which doesn't need too much dilution, it is always best to use a clear block of ice, instead of the smaller ones, since they do not melt so fast as the latter. But the question is, round or square?

Let’s talk about how differently ice cube shapes behave in your glass in a little more detailed manner. Round ice melts at a much slower rate as compared to other shapes due to a reduced surface area to volume, meaning that your drink will still be cold but won't get diluted super quickly. This stands beneficial, especially for those, who take eons to finish one drink, or just like to sit and sip taking their own sweet time. For them, no more change in the taste of their drinks.