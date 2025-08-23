Vikram Singh Chauhan on Sena – Guardians of Nation: Wearing the uniform was a responsibility

Actor Vikram Singh Chauhan, known for his work in shows like Qubool Hai, Ek Hasina Thi, and the web series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, has now taken on a powerful new role as the lead in Sena – Guardians of Nation. Marking his debut as the lead character on the show, Vikram is both excited and grateful for the opportunity.

Vikram Singh Chauhan leads 'Sena – Guardians of Nation': A role that redefines his career

“It feels good to shoulder a project as the lead,” he shares. “But more than satisfaction, I feel thankful. My journey has seen its share of ups and downs, and perhaps I needed that to be where I am today.”

Prod Vikram what drew him to Sena and he says that it was more than just the script. “It wasn’t just another show, it felt like something bigger. It was about the uniform, about pride and sacrifice, and that really moved me.”

To prepare for the role, Vikram went through extensive physical and weapons training, along with action sequences. “I read the script multiple times to understand the character deeply and spent long hours with my director to align with his vision,” he says. “More than anything, I tried to absorb the discipline and quiet strength of an officer. The uniform itself had a weight and that weight prepared me.”