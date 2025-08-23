Vikram Singh Chauhan on Sena – Guardians of Nation: Wearing the uniform was a responsibility

Actor Vikram Singh Chauhan, known for his work in shows like Qubool Hai, Ek Hasina Thi, and the web series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, has now taken on a powerful new role as the lead in Sena – Guardians of Nation. Marking his debut as the lead character on the show, Vikram is both excited and grateful for the opportunity.
“It feels good to shoulder a project as the lead,” he shares. “But more than satisfaction, I feel thankful. My journey has seen its share of ups and downs, and perhaps I needed that to be where I am today.”
Prod Vikram what drew him to Sena and he says that it was more than just the script. “It wasn’t just another show, it felt like something bigger. It was about the uniform, about pride and sacrifice, and that really moved me.”
To prepare for the role, Vikram went through extensive physical and weapons training, along with action sequences. “I read the script multiple times to understand the character deeply and spent long hours with my director to align with his vision,” he says. “More than anything, I tried to absorb the discipline and quiet strength of an officer. The uniform itself had a weight and that weight prepared me.”
Having worked across television, web series, and films, Vikram tells us that his approach to acting remains consistent across mediums. “My process is always about the character. Yes, the mediums differ — TV moves fast, films allow more time, OTT offers more layers — but the honesty in performance must remain the same.”
In the past, Vikram has spoken about the lack of substantial roles for male actors in daily soaps. Has the situation improved? “To be honest, I haven’t been following TV closely lately, so I’m not sure what kind of stories are being told right now,” he says.
However, he does acknowledge the impact OTT platforms have had on the industry. “OTT has definitely changed the game,” he says. “It’s no longer about big names, it’s about stories and performance. Many talented actors who weren’t getting space before are now finally being seen and appreciated.”
Ask him about the most challenging role to date, and Vikram names Sena without thinking twice. “Physically, it pushed me due to the training. But emotionally too, because playing someone from the armed forces isn’t just a character, it’s a responsibility. I had to let go of everything casual, from the way I walked and talked, to my entire demeanor.”
As for what’s next, Vikram is focused on the present. “Right now, I want to live with Sena for a while as it’s very close to my heart,” he says. “That said, I’ve also begun shooting for a film I’m really excited about, and there are early discussions happening around another OTT project. I can’t reveal much yet, but I hope to share more soon.”
For more updates, join/follow our
https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl