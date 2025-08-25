Ritwick Chakraborty opens up on Achinta Aich Season 2

A

Achinta is not the kind of lawyer who walks in with swagger. He is unsure of himself, often second-guessing, and that makes him more real. He lives with his father, grew up without his mother, and that affected his confidence. Even after winning a big case in the first season, he has not suddenly become a swish and cool lawyer. What makes him stand out is that he cares. He does not always think about the result, but if he can help, he will.