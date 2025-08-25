Ritwick Chakraborty opens up on Achinta Aich Season 2
Ritwick Chakraborty has built his career by slipping into roles that feel startlingly real. From troubled men navigating personal chaos to characters who stand awkwardly on the sidelines of society, he rarely takes the easy route. With Advocate Achinta Aich 2, he returns to one of his most grounded portrayals—a lawyer who is flawed, hesitant, and painfully human. Achinta is no crusading superstar in black robes; he is a man pulled into a fight larger than himself. In conversation with Indulge, Ritwick talks about revisiting Achinta. Excerpts:
When you step into Achinta Aich’s shoes again, do you see him as just a lawyer or as a man waging a personal war?
Achinta is not the kind of lawyer who walks in with swagger. He is unsure of himself, often second-guessing, and that makes him more real. He lives with his father, grew up without his mother, and that affected his confidence. Even after winning a big case in the first season, he has not suddenly become a swish and cool lawyer. What makes him stand out is that he cares. He does not always think about the result, but if he can help, he will.
When a young actor like Anumegha Kahali shares the screen with you, do you find yourself guiding them or learning from them?
She is terrific. I was amazed by how natural she is in front of the camera. Her performance is credible and instantly believable.
You and Sohini Sengupta lock horns in the courtroom. What is your secret to keeping those duels fiery?
Sohini is a powerhouse performer. Her character is far stronger and sharper than Achinta’s, and he knows it. That dynamic drives the tension. Achinta even goes back to Sitaram Ganguly, Saswata Chatterjee’s character, for advice before facing her.
In real life, do you believe in taking risks for the truth, even if it means losing everything?
It depends on the risk. I cannot say I will give up my life for the truth. I value life too much to make that claim. I am not Yudhisthir from the Mahabharata.
You enjoy playing grey characters. Do you miss them, since Achinta is not one of them?
Not really. I want to play every kind of role. Calling a character grey is too simplistic because everyone has layers. Even the good ones have flaws, and the villains have a human side. The writing brings that out, and my job is to show it.
If Achinta could speak directly to the audience, what would he say about justice today?
Achinta would probably avoid the spotlight because he is shy. But he would remind people that justice is possible without money or power, just by believing in what is right.
