Actor Priya Yadav opens up on how silence draws out the persona in her role in Kaalidhar Laapata
Priya Yadav is taking one step of versatility at a time. From The Railway Men in 2023 to Kaalidhar Laapata in 2025, her characters speak softly and silently creating a space for themselves in the audience mind. She speaks to Indulge on her role, working with Abhishek Bachchan and what she carries forward from the experience.
Why did you say yes to Kaalidhar Laapata?
There was rawness to the story that felt real and emotional. Gudiya’s journey was subtle but powerful—and that challenge pulled me.
How did you get into the skin of your character?
I worked on understanding silence. Gudiya speaks very little, but she feels everything. I journeyed in her voice, imagined her back story, and focused on being emotionally still yet present.
How was the experience of working with Abhishek Bachchan?
He was so grounded and generous as a co-actor. There was no sense of hierarchy on set. He made it comfortable for everyone, which is a big deal when you’re working with someone of his experience. I learnt a lot just watching him switch on and off between takes—focused, yet light-hearted.
What kind of roles are you looking forward to?
I’m drawn to characters who aren’t one-note. I love layered roles—where you get to peel back emotional truths. Whether it’s in an indie drama, a dark thriller, or even a slice-of-life film—I just want to tell stories that move people that stay with them.
A scene that was challenging to shoot and why?
There’s a breakdown scene where Gudiya finally lets go emotionally—it’s not loud, but it’s loaded. That was tough. The restraint required, the weight she carries, and yet letting some of it slip through—it took a lot of emotional digging and also surrendering to the moment.
One piece of advice from Madhumita that will always remain with you?
Madhumita constantly reminded me to trust the silences—to not rush them, to let them breathe. That simple direction changed how I approach every scene now. Sometimes what’s not said carries the most weight, and she helped me lean into that.
Upcoming works.