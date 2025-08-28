Ekta Kapoor releases statement about fake audition calls

Television and film producer, Ekta Kapoor sent a statement of warning via her production house, Balaji Telefilms’ social media platform. The statement warned budding actors to beware of fraudulent calls from people impersonating the casting directors of Balaji Telefilms Limited and calling for auditions.

The statement also named names of those who had been sending out fake audition calls, so that young, aspiring actors do not fall prey to the scam.

Part of the statement read, "Balaji Telefilms Limited hereby clarifies that Instagram account holders Vishal and Pooja, operating under the name pooja_castingdirector and claiming to hold the designation of ‘Assistant Casting Director’ with our organisation, have no affiliation whatsoever with Balaji Telefilms".

Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Television warns of fraudulent audition calls

With fraudulent activities on the rise all around, Ekta Kapoor's production house, Balaji Telefilms issued an important warning to aspiring actors so that they do not become a victim of fake casting calls. The production urged everyone to always verify because their "dream deserves safety.