Ekta Kapoor releases statement about fake audition calls

Television and film producer, Ekta Kapoor sent a statement of warning via her production house, Balaji Telefilms’ social media platform. The statement warned budding actors to beware of fraudulent calls from people impersonating the casting directors of Balaji Telefilms Limited and calling for auditions.
The statement also named names of those who had been sending out fake audition calls, so that young, aspiring actors do not fall prey to the scam.
Part of the statement read, "Balaji Telefilms Limited hereby clarifies that Instagram account holders Vishal and Pooja, operating under the name pooja_castingdirector and claiming to hold the designation of ‘Assistant Casting Director’ with our organisation, have no affiliation whatsoever with Balaji Telefilms".
With fraudulent activities on the rise all around, Ekta Kapoor's production house, Balaji Telefilms issued an important warning to aspiring actors so that they do not become a victim of fake casting calls. The production urged everyone to always verify because their "dream deserves safety.
Balaji Telefilms further clarified that all official projects take place through their verified channels and hence exercising caution before believing fake calls is key to remain safe.
In the statement, the production house condemned the fraudulent activities in the name of Balaji Telefilms Limited and said, "We unequivocally disassociate ourselves from this individual and strongly condemn any attempt to misuse our company’s name or reputation to take undue advantage of aspiring actors".
Producer Ekta Kapoor also shared the statement on her own Instagram story to spread the important message.
Balaji Telefilms Limited was founded by Ekta Kapoor's father Jeetendra Kapoor in 1994. Ekta Kapoor currently serves as the Joint Managing Director of the house.
The production house has produced several renowned Indian television serials such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Kumkum Bhagya, Parineetii and many more. It is one of the most sought after production houses for budding actors.
