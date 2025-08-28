Harry Potter reboot: First look at Nick Frost as Hagrid

New photos from the set of HBO’s Harry Potter reboot have revealed the first look at Nick Frost as Hagrid, and reactions are already mixed. Many fans still link the role of Hagrid with Robbie Coltrane. Chris Columbus, who directed The Sorcerer’s Stone in 2001 and The Chamber of Secrets in 2002, said he also found it unusual to see someone else in the part.

HBO’s Harry Potter reboot brings familiar costumes back

Speaking on a recent podcast, he admitted the new images of Nick caught him off guard. The costume looked almost identical to the one designed for Robbie Coltrane more than two decades ago. Chris has made it clear he isn’t part of the new show. In his words, he already told his version of the story on film and doesn’t feel the need to go back.

He still speaks with pride about those early movies but has left that chapter behind. At the same time, he admitted that seeing Nick as Hagrid felt odd on a personal level. He recently ran into the actor and said it was “surreal,” especially because he and Robbie Coltrane had been close. Robbie, who passed away in 2022, left a lasting mark on him beyond the films.