Do You Wanna Partner trailer out: Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty lead comedy-drama

The trailer of Do You Wanna Partner, a comedy-drama starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty, dropped on August 29. The series brings the two actors together as best friends who decide to set up their own start-up, and not just any start-up, but a craft beer brand.

Tamannaah and Diana team up in quirky beer start-up drama Do You Wanna Partner

The trailer opens with upbeat music and quick scenes of Shikha (played by Tamannaah) and Anahita (played by Diana) taking a bold step into business. Their idea looks fresh but not easy. We see the two land in tricky situations, from run-ins with beer barons to brushes with small-time gangsters. The tone stays light, even when the odds stack up against them. The trailer also hints at how they deal with stereotypes along the way.