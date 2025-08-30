Do You Wanna Partner trailer out: Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty lead comedy-drama

The trailer of Do You Wanna Partner, a comedy-drama starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty, dropped on August 29. The series brings the two actors together as best friends who decide to set up their own start-up, and not just any start-up, but a craft beer brand.
The trailer opens with upbeat music and quick scenes of Shikha (played by Tamannaah) and Anahita (played by Diana) taking a bold step into business. Their idea looks fresh but not easy. We see the two land in tricky situations, from run-ins with beer barons to brushes with small-time gangsters. The tone stays light, even when the odds stack up against them. The trailer also hints at how they deal with stereotypes along the way.
At the heart of it is their friendship. The back-and-forth between Tamannaah and Diana feels easy and keeps the focus on them, not just the start-up. The story doesn’t play out like a gender debate. Instead, it sticks to the grind of building something new — finding money, dodging rivals, and making do with whatever is at hand.
Alongside Tamannaah and Diana, viewers will see Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Rannvijay Singha and Sufi Motiwala in key roles. The team behind the series includes co-directors Archit Kumar and Collin D’Cunha, with writing credits shared by Nandini Gupta, Aarsh Vora and Mithun Gangopadhyay. The story itself has been created by Mithun Gangopadhyay and Nishant Nayak.
For Tamannaah, the show comes after her Telugu supernatural thriller Odela 2. For Diana, it adds another quirky character to her line-up after a run of rom-coms and dramas. Both actors look comfortable sharing screen space, and the easy chemistry between their characters comes through even in the short trailer cut.
With its focus on friendship, hustle and the offbeat choice of beer as a business idea, Do You Wanna Partner seems designed for a younger audience that enjoys slice-of-life stories with a twist. The series will stream on Prime Video in India and in over 240 countries from September 12.
