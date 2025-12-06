Vishakha Singh returns to the screen with Real Kashmir Football Club

In Real Kashmir Football Club, Vishakha plays Kaveri Khemmu, a calm, composed mental-health therapist from Bangalore who moves to Srinagar for love. “Kaveri Khemmu is a mental health therapist from Bangalore who moves to Srinagar for the love of her life… She sets up Khushi Trust – an NGO to help Kashmiri men, women and youth with emotional well-being. Calm, composed and dignified, she is Shirish Khemmu’s biggest support in life,” Singh explains. Having been part of the show’s script development from its inception, stepping into the role felt intuitive. “As an actor, I just had to be and not overthink the character… I knew who she was and with that clarity I embarked on playing this simple, yet important role.”

Vishakha’s return to acting comes after a decade shaped by producing films, building tech start-ups, and gaining a more holistic understanding of the creative process. “Moving away from acting was a very intentional decision for me in 2016. Returning to it felt like fish takes to water – almost like a holiday… I am also more self-assured now and quite vocal of my views on set,” she says.

Describing how her years behind the camera have reshaped her artistic instincts, she adds, “The last decade has given me a macro view of the process. You learn to let go of a lot of things because you realise they are not important in the larger scheme of things.” This maturity is reflected in her evolved performance style. “I think I am calmer now as an actor… In 2025 authenticity and uniqueness help actors and create a niche for themselves. One thing remains constant though – I still surrender to my director’s vision.”

Portraying Kaveri in a narrative deeply rooted in the emotional landscape of Kashmir became one of the most rewarding creative experiences for the actor. “The writing of the show… is crisp and clear, leaving no room for ambiguity. We tapped into the world of Kashmir with a lot of research… As an actor, good writing helps you understand the characters’ motivations and the world around,” Vishakha reflects.