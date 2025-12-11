Tanya Mittal’s stylist says she hasn't been paid yet

On Instagram, Riddhima shared a video of Tanya Mittal where she is being asked about whether the rumours about her not returning her outfits were true.

Sharing the video, the stylist wrote in the caption, "I have always supported Tanya in every interview — you can check all my interviews, the bytes I recorded, the celebrity voting videos, the supporting videos… even in her own interview, I was supporting her. Mere s hi kapde source krwake hume hi attitude (They got us to source clothes for them, and now they are showing attitude to us),” Riddhima wrote.

Riddhima further added, "And let me make one thing very clear: there is a big difference between a designer and a stylist. I am the stylist. For one whole week, every saree and lehenga was sent by me, and they were all expensive. You can check the brands yourselves. Till now, nothing has been returned. They loved the clothes, but not even once did they appreciate it. And now she is making faces and talking about tailors and designers? What an attitude. Big claps. Is this what respect looks like? They call me “their team”, but they didn’t even invite me to Mumbai".

Tanya Mittal ended up as the 3rd runner-up of Bigg Boss 19. However, she has not yet commented on the allegations made by her stylists.