Latest OTT Picks: Women's cricket team's return to the field, Helen Mirren's family drama and more!

The mass murder of the Bansal family shakes the heart of Kanpur. Inspector Jatil Yadav (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) is now called to the city to investigate these murders, unravelling a web of familial secrets. Jatil’s findings lead to the realisation that much of their respected and affluent image was a lie. The film also sees the return of Radha (Radhika Apte) from the first film (Raat Akeli Hai), who helps Jatil navigate his emotions and introduces a mysterious woman, Meera (Chitrangada Singh) a key character related to the events that unfurled on the night of the murders. Language: Hindi. December 19. On Netflix.