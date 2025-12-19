Latest OTT Picks: Women's cricket team's return to the field, Helen Mirren's family drama and more!

Bollywood legend Madhuri Dixit plays a convicted serial killer, Mrs Deshpande, in this new web series about a series of chilling crimes being committed by a copycat killer imitating her with their modus operandi. When the police reach out to her for help in tracking down the killer, Mrs Deshpande agrees to do so only under one condition — she must work with her estranged detective son, played by Siddharth Chandekar. Language: Hindi. December 19. On JioHotstar.
Assassin Hutch Mansell (Bob Odenkirk) is at the centre of a violent conflict once again — this time in Plummerville, a town that has a nostalgic connection to his childhood. Joined by his father, David Mansell (Christopher Lloyd); his wife, Becca Mansell (Connie Nielsen); and his family, end up vacationing in the town, which also turns out to be a huge drug smuggling ring headed by the ruthless Lendina (Sharon Stone). How will the family man get out of this one? December 22. On JioHotstar.
Narrated by SAG Award winner Hugh Bonneville, this documentary focuses on the life of six young endangered animals, including a savanna elephant calf, two young cheetahs, a ring-tailed lemur pup, a moon bear cub, Iberian lynx kittens a rescued African penguin. As they grow in their natural habitat, this series also focuses on the incredible efforts of human effort that goes into supporting these species leading to the formation of strong bond between man and nature. December 19. On Apple TV.
In the final season of this series, the beloved group of friends Damini Rizvi Roy (Sayani Gupta), Anjana Menon (Kirti Kulhari), Umang Singh (Bani J) and Siddhi Patel (Maanvi Gagroo) reunite one last time to deliver on their unique contained chaos while also facing their struggles and challenges head-on with big changes in their lives. This time they’re expected to take life-altering decisions while also maininting their undying sisterhood. Language: Hindi. December 19. On Amazon Prime Video.
June (Helen Mirren), the dying matriarch of the family, is diagnosed with terminal cancer right before the Christmas holidays. After suffering a fall, she is hospitalised. With her days numbered, June and her husband Bernie (Timothy Spall) attempt to fulfil her last wish of seeing their quarrelling children — Julia (Kate Winslet), Molly (Andrea Riseborough), Helen (Toni Collette) and Connor (Johnny Flynn) — united. Marking Kate Winslet’s feature directorial debut, this film explores the topsy-turvy nature of unconditional love, family dynamics and the beauty of the holiday season. December 24. On Netflix.
After the triumphant win over South Africa in the World Cup earlier this year, the women’s Indian cricket team now take on Sri Lanka during their five-match T20 bilateral series tour in the country. Captained by incomparable Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian squad will be looking to fare well during this series in the quest to prepare for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. December 21 onwards. On JioHotstar.
The mass murder of the Bansal family shakes the heart of Kanpur. Inspector Jatil Yadav (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) is now called to the city to investigate these murders, unravelling a web of familial secrets. Jatil’s findings lead to the realisation that much of their respected and affluent image was a lie. The film also sees the return of Radha (Radhika Apte) from the first film (Raat Akeli Hai), who helps Jatil navigate his emotions and introduces a mysterious woman, Meera (Chitrangada Singh) a key character related to the events that unfurled on the night of the murders. Language: Hindi. December 19. On Netflix.