Actor Solanki Roy traverses through 200-year-old beliefs and mysteries in the new Bengali web series ‘Bishohori’

Solanki Roy who plays the lead Rajnandini reveals that her character “is unlike any character I’ve played before—bold, curious, and unafraid to challenge deep-rooted beliefs. Bishohori is a gripping blend of myth and mystery, and I can’t wait for the audience to unravel this journey with me.”

Bishohori is unfolded against the celebrations of the Nagpanchami festival. The just-dropped trailer reveals how an ancient belief might be attached to a series of contemporary deaths in a household. As Rajnandini (Solanki) enters this family, she unravels, layer by layer, what has haunted the family for over 200 years and the dark secrets of the past.

Bishohori starts streaming on hoichoi from February 14