Parul Gulati joins Barun Sobti, Divyenndu Sharma in period drama ‘Donali’

Actress Parul Gulati is set to star in the upcoming period drama series Donali, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker E Niwas. The series, set in the 1960s, revolves around the lives of Chambal’s dacoits and their struggles during a turbulent time in history.

Donali features a powerful ensemble cast, including Barun Sobti, Divyenndu Sharma, Chunky Pandey, and Sandhya Mridul. The series was extensively shot in Gwalior, Panihar, and nearby regions, capturing the rugged landscape and adding authenticity to the narrative.