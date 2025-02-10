Parul Gulati joins Barun Sobti, Divyenndu Sharma in period drama ‘Donali’

Actress Parul Gulati is set to star in the upcoming period drama series Donali, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker E Niwas. The series, set in the 1960s, revolves around the lives of Chambal’s dacoits and their struggles during a turbulent time in history.
Donali features a powerful ensemble cast, including Barun Sobti, Divyenndu Sharma, Chunky Pandey, and Sandhya Mridul. The series was extensively shot in Gwalior, Panihar, and nearby regions, capturing the rugged landscape and adding authenticity to the narrative.
Parul, who plays a dacoit in the show, shared her excitement about the role. “My character is bold and layered, and I can’t wait for people to see this new side of me,” she said. “This is a special project for E Niwas, and I feel lucky to be a part of it.”
She also expressed her enthusiasm about working with an experienced cast. “Sharing the screen with actors like Chunky sir, Barun, and Divyendu is a great experience. The story also has a strong emotional angle, which makes it even more special,” she added.
Reports suggest that Chunky will also play a dacoit in the show, which adds another feather to his hat. With its gripping storyline and a talented team behind it, Donali promises to be an engaging period drama. The series is expected to release later this year.