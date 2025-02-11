Mimi Chakraborty takes on fear and myth in ‘Dainee’

While the makers have kept the plot tightly under wraps, the first look sets an eerie tone, teasing an unsettling world where fear dominates and secrets lurk in the shadows. The series aims to not only deliver an engaging supernatural thriller but also highlight the power of family and resilience. With Mimi Chakraborty at the helm, Dainee is poised to be a compelling addition to hoichoi’s lineup of gripping dramas.