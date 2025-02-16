JioHotstar explained: Content, streaming features and more

JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar have merged to create JioHotstar, a new streaming platform in India. The service offers a combined content library, technology, and user base, bringing together various entertainment options. JioHotstar features approximately 300,000 hours of programming, including live sports, films, and television shows, and has over 500 million users.

JioHotstar includes content in multiple languages and offers programming from international studios such as Disney, NBCUniversal Peacock, Warner Bros. Discovery HBO and Paramount.

Additionally, the platform introduces Sparks, a dedicated space for India’s top digital creators, elevating homegrown talent and expanding the scope of entertainment beyond traditional formats.