JioHotstar explained: Content, streaming features and more

JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar have merged to create JioHotstar, a new streaming platform in India. The service offers a combined content library, technology, and user base, bringing together various entertainment options. JioHotstar features approximately 300,000 hours of programming, including live sports, films, and television shows, and has over 500 million users.
JioHotstar includes content in multiple languages and offers programming from international studios such as Disney, NBCUniversal Peacock, Warner Bros. Discovery HBO and Paramount.
Additionally, the platform introduces Sparks, a dedicated space for India’s top digital creators, elevating homegrown talent and expanding the scope of entertainment beyond traditional formats.
Beyond films and TV shows, JioHotstar is transforming the sports-viewing experience with 4K ultra-HD streaming, real-time stats, multi-angle viewing, and interactive fan engagement tools. It is home to IPL, ICC tournaments, WPL, Premier League, Wimbledon, Pro Kabaddi League, and ISL, ensuring sports enthusiasts never miss a moment.
The new branding reflects its approach to streaming. The platform also presents advertising opportunities with data-driven options for brands. The service will operate as a single platform for streaming entertainment, sports, and digital content, adapting existing features from JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar.