Solanki Roy and Rohaan Bhattacharjee share their experience of shooting ‘Bishohori’

Rohaan: Yes, I have. I’m pretty sure the ancestral mansion where we shot Bishohori is haunted.

If you check my socials, you’ll notice that I travel to the mountains a lot, I visit North Bengal many times a year. I mainly prefer Kurseong because it’s not a very popular tourist spot, so I feel like a local there. The village is already widely recognised as a haunted place. I usually stay in a duplex heritage house called Albion. I choose the ground floor room for myself as the upper floor is mostly taken up by my friends. I went there twice with two different friends of mine and both of them said that they came across something eerie but I have never personally faced such a situation.

Solanki: Not only have I shot in haunted spaces like Morgan House, I have visited them for vacations as well. In recent times whenever we visited Darjeeling, we stayed at a hotel called Pineridge, if you search for haunted hotels in North Bengal the name of this hotel appears right at the top. Not many people choose this spot for their stay so usually it's just us, and that makes me feel safe. However, it’s a very beautiful place built during the British era. The hotel is like a maze so one can easily lose their way and it consists of a piano which some claim to have heard playing on its own, though I have never experienced anything like that myself.

And I'll also share this experience, my friends and I were visiting and we were returning to the hotel. All of us just froze in front of the hotel entrance. We saw that the all the tubelights on the mall road were perfectly functioning , only the one in front of the hotel was continuously flickering. you know it could have well been a movie shot or something and we captured it on our phones.