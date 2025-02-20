Varun Dhawan shares his excitement as ‘Baby John’ goes global on OTT

In a statement, the Student Of The Year actor shared, “Baby John marks a significant milestone in my career, challenging me to step beyond my comfort zone—not only in terms of the physical demands of the role but also as an actor. Aspiring to lead a full-fledged actioner and collaborate with a genius like Atlee, I drew inspiration from the legendary action icons of Indian cinema. Working alongside Kalees, Keerthy, Wamiqa, Jackie Sir, and an incredibly dedicated and talented team made this journey thoroughly enriching. I am thrilled that Baby John will be reaching a global audience when it streams on Prime Video, with whom I share a longstanding and extremely rewarding relationship.”

Producer Atlee added, “Baby John is a family entertainer filled with great performances and emotional moments. Varun Dhawan shines in a never-seen-before action role, supported by a talented cast including Jackie sir, Keerthy and Wamiqa. Baby Zara made her debut in this film and her performance brought a smile on everyone's face with her natural charm and innocence. Director Kalees has brought a great blend of action and emotion to Baby John, making it an enjoyable watch for all action-drama movie fans. I’m sure audiences worldwide will love the film when it streams on Prime Video.”

The film also features Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Baby John was released in theatres on December 25, 2024. It has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from yesterday, February 19.