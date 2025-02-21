5 reasons why you should binge-watch Bengali series ‘Bishohori’

This series is not just about mystery—it celebrates Bengal’s rich artistic and cultural heritage. The emphasis on traditional art forms like jatra pala, bohurrupi, and the timeless tale of Behula Lokkhindor, the story feels deeply rooted in its setting. These elements shape the mood, enhance the storytelling, and honour traditions that have been passed down for generations and are slowly fading away. By weaving them into the narrative, the series keeps these art forms alive, making them a natural and essential part of the experience.