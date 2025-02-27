Palash Vaswani on directing Rajshri’s first OTT series, 'Bada Naam Karenge'

A

It was overwhelming—almost like a dream come true. Sooraj Barjatya is a legendary filmmaker, and I’ve learned so much just by watching his films. I never went to film school; I was an engineer who wanted to tell stories. When Sooraj sir told me he loved Gullak, it was a huge moment for me. The script was in development since 2013, and we took almost two years to shape it for the screen.