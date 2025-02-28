Is ‘Supernatural’ star Jensen Ackles returning to ‘The Boys’?

Soldier Boy is back. Jensen Ackles, who plays the star-spangled supe with a love of mayhem, will be reprising his role in the forthcoming fifth season of The Boys.

Is Jensen Ackles coming back to ‘The Boys’?

Yes, Jensen Ackles will be a part of The Boys. The announcement, exciting in itself, has set off a firestorm of enthusiasm among viewers, guaranteeing a reunion of epic proportions. Jensen Ackles’ return means a continuation of Soldier Boy's chaotic tale adding more drama and edge to the show.

