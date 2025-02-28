Is ‘Supernatural’ star Jensen Ackles returning to ‘The Boys’?

Soldier Boy is back. Jensen Ackles, who plays the star-spangled supe with a love of mayhem, will be reprising his role in the forthcoming fifth season of The Boys.
Is Jensen Ackles coming back to ‘The Boys’?
Yes, Jensen Ackles will be a part of The Boys. The announcement, exciting in itself, has set off a firestorm of enthusiasm among viewers, guaranteeing a reunion of epic proportions. Jensen Ackles’ return means a continuation of Soldier Boy's chaotic tale adding more drama and edge to the show.
More about Jensen Ackles role in ‘The Boys’
Jensen Ackles was introduced into The Boys universe in its third season as Ben/B.C.L. RED/Soldier Boy, a character he also cameoed as in the spin-off series, Gen V. His journey to The Boys began with a personal call from showrunner Eric Kripke, his former collaborator on Supernatural. After submitting an audition tape and engaging in further discussions, the actor secured the role.
Also, a ‘Supernatural’ reunion is on the cards
The rumours started as whispers, then burst into a social media frenzy: Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins are on board with Jensen Ackles in The Boys season 5. It’s a reunion long-awaited with showrunner Eric Kripke, the creative force behind their 15-year ride on Supernatural. While details of Jared and Misha's arcs are still unknown, their reported guest spots and scenes with Ackles have driven fans into happy denial.
Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, the stars who played demon-hunting brothers Dean and Sam Winchester, will be reunited by Misha Collins, who played the angel Castiel. Their inclusion in The Boys provides an additional layer of meta-narrative, crossing boundaries between their earlier supernatural universe and the dark, satirical universe of the show.
Returning cast members in the show's fifth season will include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, and Antony Starr, among others.