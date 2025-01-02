Swastika Mukherjee and Tota Roy Choudhury return for ‘Nikhoj 2’

The story deepens as DCP Brinda Basu (Swastika) is pushed to her limits while searching for her missing daughter. As Brinda dives into a world of lies and betrayal, journalist Romit Sen (Tota) joins her on a dangerous path that raises more questions than answers.

Directed by Ayan Chakraborti, Nikhoj 2 brings viewers closer to the truth that has eluded them since season 1. The visually striking trailer teases intense chase sequences, moody lighting, and gripping moments that set the tone for a high-stakes thriller.