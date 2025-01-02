Swastika Mukherjee and Tota Roy Choudhury return for ‘Nikhoj 2’
Makers have unveiled the trailer for Nikhoj 2, the much-awaited sequel to the hit thriller series. Starring Swastika Mukherjee and Tota Roy Choudhury, the new season promises an emotional rollercoaster packed with suspense, secrets, and drama.
The story deepens as DCP Brinda Basu (Swastika) is pushed to her limits while searching for her missing daughter. As Brinda dives into a world of lies and betrayal, journalist Romit Sen (Tota) joins her on a dangerous path that raises more questions than answers.
Directed by Ayan Chakraborti, Nikhoj 2 brings viewers closer to the truth that has eluded them since season 1. The visually striking trailer teases intense chase sequences, moody lighting, and gripping moments that set the tone for a high-stakes thriller.
Swastika shared her experience of playing Brinda, saying, “As a mother, this role hit home for me. Season 2 brings her closer to the truths she’s been chasing, and it’s a story filled with raw emotions of love and loss.”
Tota, who plays Romit, added, “This season takes Romit deeper into a web of deceit while his personal life unravels. The way his and Brinda’s paths intertwine makes this story both intense and emotional.”
Nikhoj 2 premieres on January 10, exclusively on hoichoi.