‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ trailer filled with breathtaking visuals, epic battles

The makers of Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama unveiled the trailer on Friday and the retelling of the epic story, is a visual masterpiece as it is filled with breathtaking visuals, epic battles.

Conceived by Yugo Sako and directed by Koichi Sasaki and Ram Mohan, the film is a rare Indo-Japanese collaboration that involved over 450 artists using nearly 100,000 hand-drawn cells. It blends Japanese artistic finesse with India’s tradition of storytelling.