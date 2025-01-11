Makers announce yet untitled project starring Manali Manisha Dey, Suhotra Mukhopadhyay and Srijla Guha in the lead

Srijla will essay the role of Pallavi is a woman who has been brought up in the loveless surroundings of the Haldipur’s Mafia empire. She becomes obsessed with Arindam portrayed by Suhotra, a compassionate school teacher.

Pallavi finds an escape route via Arindam who in turn is married to Mithila (Manali Manisha Dey). In a turn of events, Pallavi’s desperation to leave her old life behind turns into a dangerous obsession with Arindam whose repercussions penetrate deep within his marital life. Locked within a web of fear, manipulation and danger, this series is much anticipated to keep the audience glued to the edge of their seats.