Makers announce yet untitled project starring Manali Manisha Dey, Suhotra Mukhopadhyay and Srijla Guha in the lead

Actors Suhotra Mukhopadhyay, Manali Manisha Dey and Srijla Guha will be soon seen sharing space at a OTT series directed by Arijeet Toton Chakrabarty. The series, yet untitled, also has Aditi Roy as its creative director.
Srijla will essay the role of Pallavi is a woman who has been brought up in the loveless surroundings of the Haldipur’s Mafia empire. She becomes obsessed with Arindam portrayed by Suhotra, a compassionate school teacher.
Pallavi finds an escape route via Arindam who in turn is married to Mithila (Manali Manisha Dey). In a turn of events, Pallavi’s desperation to leave her old life behind turns into a dangerous obsession with Arindam whose repercussions penetrate deep within his marital life. Locked within a web of fear, manipulation and danger, this series is much anticipated to keep the audience glued to the edge of their seats.
The makers recently dropped the announcement of the series and a sneak peek of the characters. Arindam is a content history professor who finds simplicity in life with his mother and wife and is deeply devoted to teaching his students. Mithila is a middle-class housewife whose life has been progressing satisfactorily till Arindam’s entry in Halidpur and the turn of events which crashes her quiet life. Pallavi is a fiery and obsessive college student who is infatuated with her teacher.
It is interesting to see how the turn of events divert each of the lead characters from their course of life and how their individual stories and inter-personal relationship and dynamics change in this journey.
This series would soon start streaming on hoichoi