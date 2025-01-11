Timothée Chalamet returns to ‘SNL’with double duty as host and performer

Timothée Chalamet is set to return to Saturday Night Live for his third hosting gig, but this time he’ll also take on the role of musical guest. The show's broadcasting channel announced that comedian Dave Chappelle will host the show on January 18, accompanied by musical guest GloRilla, while Timothée will pull double duty on the January 25 episode.

This marks Dave’s fourth time hosting the iconic sketch show. All three performers—Dave, GloRilla, and Timothée—are making waves during awards season.