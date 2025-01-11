Timothée Chalamet returns to ‘SNL’with double duty as host and performer

Timothée Chalamet is set to return to Saturday Night Live for his third hosting gig, but this time he’ll also take on the role of musical guest. The show's broadcasting channel announced that comedian Dave Chappelle will host the show on January 18, accompanied by musical guest GloRilla, while Timothée will pull double duty on the January 25 episode.
This marks Dave’s fourth time hosting the iconic sketch show. All three performers—Dave, GloRilla, and Timothée—are making waves during awards season.
Both Dave and GloRilla are Grammy nominees ahead of the February 2 awards. Meanwhile, Timothée has received widespread acclaim for his role in A Complete Unknown, making him a strong contender for the Oscars, with nominations set to be revealed on January 19.
In A Complete Unknown, Timothée portrays Bob Dylan, mastering singing, guitar, and harmonica to embody the music legend. While it’s unclear what he’ll perform on SNL, fans are speculating he may reprise his renditions from the film, or even songs from his recent work in Wonka.
Last year, Timothée shared his appreciation for Dylan’s music, naming intimate tracks like Girl From the North Country,Boots of Spanish Leather and Tomorrow Is a Long Time among his favourites, alongside grittier pieces like North Country Blues and Ballad of Hollis Brown.
Dylan himself appeared on SNL once, back in 1979 as a musical guest. Interestingly, current cast member James Austin Johnson, who portrayed Dylan in a skit earlier this season, makes a brief appearance in A Complete Unknown.
As SNL celebrates its 50th season, the show will take a mid-February break to commemorate its milestone with a special anniversary weekend. The festivities will include a live broadcast of SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16.