Vidya Malavade on freedom, fitness, and finding Zeenat
"Freedom has been my quest forever—as Zeenat and as Vidya." These words encapsulate Vidya Malavade’s journey, both on-screen and off. Best remembered for her iconic role as a hockey captain in Chak De! India, Vidya has since built a rich repertoire, spanning films, web series, and reality shows. As she reprises her beloved character Zeenat in Mismatched Season 3, Vidya gets candid about her journey, her love for yoga, and her evolving perspectives as an actor.
Excerpts:
Zeenat has been such a beloved character in Mismatched. What do you think about her journey this season?
This time, Zeenat treads a different line. While she retains her warmth and caring nature, there are challenges she faces that will break your heart. The moment I read the line from Season 1, where Zeenat says about her late husband, ‘Woh toh azaad ho gaye, aur hum bhi,’ it struck a chord with me. That sense of freedom resonated deeply with my own journey. I had stepped into Zeenat’s shoes just a day before the shoot began. Initially, I struggled with her Hyderabadi accent, but the director gave me the freedom to make Zeenat my own. That trust allowed me to bring out her essence authentically.
Your character is such a warm presence in the show. Do you share her love for kids in real life?
I do love kids, but I’m more of an animal lover. I think of kids as little puppies because they’re so innocent and playful. But my heart leans more toward animals because they never grow up; they’re always babies to me. In fact, I run an animal welfare initiative where my team and I rescue and care for animals. Whether it’s a human child or an animal, being warm and loving is what truly matters.
How do you balance a healthy lifestyle with the demands of acting?
There was a time when missing yoga sessions would upset me. But now I’ve learned to let go of that attachment. My practice is more emotional and mental now, involving pranayama and meditation. It’s about conserving energy and staying aligned.
If you had to recommend one yoga pose for everyone, what would it be?
Suryanamaskar. It’s a complete workout for the body and the mind.
From Chak De! India to Mismatched, you’ve played such a variety of roles. What excites you about a project?
It’s the chance to bring different characters to life. I think about their backstories, how they walk, talk, or even wear their hair. It’s thrilling to bring a director’s vision alive while adding my own nuances.
How do you think digital platforms have changed the game for actors?
OTT has opened up phenomenal opportunities. You’re judged solely on merit, and if you don’t bring your A-game, you won’t survive. It’s given actors like me the chance to explore meaningful roles that might not have come my way earlier.
What’s next for you?
My upcoming film Sangee is slated for a theatrical release on January 17. It’s a blessing to have work that challenges and fulfills you. I’m grateful for the journey so far and eager to see what’s next.