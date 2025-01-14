Vidya Malavade on freedom, fitness, and finding Zeenat

A

This time, Zeenat treads a different line. While she retains her warmth and caring nature, there are challenges she faces that will break your heart. The moment I read the line from Season 1, where Zeenat says about her late husband, ‘Woh toh azaad ho gaye, aur hum bhi,’ it struck a chord with me. That sense of freedom resonated deeply with my own journey. I had stepped into Zeenat’s shoes just a day before the shoot began. Initially, I struggled with her Hyderabadi accent, but the director gave me the freedom to make Zeenat my own. That trust allowed me to bring out her essence authentically.