Sohini Guha Roy makes her web debut with '@Followers'

Director Rajdeep Ghosh says, "Have you ever clicked a smiling selfie with the dead body of your own father or mother after their demise? People do that now, posting it on Facebook and enjoying the number of followers they gain from it. We are living in a terrifying time... where followers are a must. We are consumed by a strange, deadly obsession. I felt this needed to be addressed. My language is cinema, so as soon as I heard of the subject, I jumped in to the fray. I strongly believe that we must ensure that the world remains livable for the children of future generations.

Sohini, who makes her debut into OTT says, "This is my first web series, and I’m extremely happy that my journey as a web series debutant has begun with KLIKK. The content of this web series is extremely relevant. Social media has become a significant part of everyone’s life. But whether it is a blessing or a curse depends entirely on us. If we let social media take control of our lives and well-being, it becomes a serious concern.

I am grateful to and thank our director, Rajdeep Ghosh, for giving me the freedom to shape this character according to my imagination. It was a challenging role that required a lot of mental resilience to portray.