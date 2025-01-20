Upen Chauhan plays a proud prince in crime thriller 'Chidiya Udd' with Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher

Actor Upen Chauhan, who was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur and is also known for his work in Bhaukaal, The Forgotten Army, Ekta Kapoor’s Main Hero Boll Raha Hu and Yeh Hai Chahatein, plays a proud prince in crime thriller Chidiya Udd. Featuring alongside Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher, the series is set to stream on Amazon MiniTV.

Talking about his role in the series, he said, “My role in Chidiya Udd is that of Dhananjay Rana, a proud prince from Roopjas, Rajasthan. He’s someone who carries the weight of his family’s royal legacy and is the most powerful man in his city. Seher, the girl around whom the story revolves, is from my area, and her mother works for my father, Rana Saab. But then something major happens—Seher ends up hurting my father and runs away. For Dhananjay, it’s not just about finding her; it’s about defending his father’s honor and making her pay for what she did.”

Sharing his experience of working with Jackie Shroff, he said, “Uff, that man is pure magic! I always say that every cell of his being is made of love. He loves everyone—no matter their age, status, position, or department—he treats everyone equally with so much respect and affection. And his passion for work? Unbelievable! Even at this stage of his career, he has more energy and enthusiasm than most young men.