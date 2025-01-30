Actor Anirban Chakrabarti opens up on reprising his role for 'Eken Season 8'
Bengal’s new-age sleuth Eken Babu is back in Puri for Season 8 with his trusted comrades. From scenic beaches to thrilling mysteries loaded with self-made proverbs, Anirban Chakrabarti is back on hoichoi to entertain the audience with his wits and antics. We catch up with the actor to know more about this season.
Excerpts:
At the onset, what is on Eken Babu’s plate this time?
Literally, whatever is available in Odia cuisine, he has eaten them all – khaja, goja, Odiya and Bengali thalis, daab.
How is the narrative progressing in Puri?
He has been lured to Puri with his greed of food. Nevertheless, he faces a situation where a murder has been committed and he tries to solve the case.
One place that you wish Eken Babu could go?
Technically we have adapted a lot of places in the series and films that are not in the original text like Rajasthan, Puri or Darjeeling. We consider locations which would appeal in the visual medium, not be repetitive and have a Bengali connect. I would personally want maybe Egypt, Venice, Siberia, or North Pole.
How would you describe your journey with Joydeep Mukherjee?
Wonderful ! I have done at least 10 projects with Joydeep da and consider myself lucky that since the inception of my journey, I have been able to work with him in multiple movies and series beyond Eken. Due to this there is a great understanding between us. I know what he wants and he knows what I am capable of which makes it easier to collaborate.
Do you have a friendship trio in real life?
They are not from the industry. I have very few friends but I cherish the depth of our friendship. They know me as Anirban the person and do not care if I have become a well-known face in the entertainment industry.
You have had a streak of successful releases since December. Does it make you nervous or excited for the upcoming ones?
I’m actually excited. Actually six releases in two months are not in my hands. I have worked for these over the past one and half years. Only one thing when you play different characters which are released one after the other, we become conscious of how we are portraying them to the audience; there shouldn’t be a shadow of one character onto the next.
What kinds of roles excite you?
Complex, multi-layered characters. We tend to see one personality in a human shine through but every human is actually made of several layers. The more one can explore these layers, the more exciting it is for an actor.
How does 2025 look for you?
I have had three releases in January and several others are in the pipeline.
Puro Puri Eken is streaming on hoichoi