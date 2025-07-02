Alison Brie to star in witness protection pilot

Hollywood actor Alison Brie, best known for her role in Netflix series GLOW, will feature in a witness protection pilot at FX.

All you need to know about the upcoming project

According to an entertainment news outlet, the upcoming project hails from Hannah Fidell and Gina Welch. Both serve as writers, executive producers and co-showrunners. Hannah will be directing.

Initially announced in March 2023, it had David Chase serving as co-creator and executive producer, but he has reportedly exited the project. “A violent confrontation drives a high-end DC madame (Brie) to turn on her partner and enter witness protection in seaside Maine with her adolescent daughter,” read the official logline.

Alison’s upcoming work is Together, which is slated to hit the big screen on July 30. Directed by Michael Shanks, the horror film also stars Alison’s husband, and actor Dave Franco in the lead role.