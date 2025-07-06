Joy Sengupta-Dipanwita Rakshit's Professor Sengupta is a gripping thriller with shocking revelations

As the enquiry progresses, Rajat learns about Tinni. Visiting her home, he is stunned when Tinni reveals she saw a severed ear in Ani Uncle's refrigerator. Supposedly, Anirban bought silicone-made human body parts to make a doll for her. Rajat's suspicions grow stronger.

When Rajat asks to see the doll, Tinni brings it to him. He tears off the doll's ear and sends it for forensic testing. Earlier, police had found a woman's dead body near a waterbody with her ear, lips, and fingers meticulously cut off.

Armed with a search warrant, Rajat visits Anirban’s house. He reports to his ACP that he’s sure Anirban is hiding something. Why else would someone use human body parts for a doll?

Whose twisted hormonal fantasies, obsessive love, or unbalanced desires lie at the core of this case? What childhood imbalances could have triggered such horrifying criminal stalking tendencies? As the narrative progresses, the story reveals one brutal layer after another.

What secrets does this mysterious house, hold? Does Professor Anirban truly know anything about the murders? This is a spine-chilling tale of events that will leave you frozen with suspense.