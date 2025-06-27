First Look of Bengali web show Birangana sees Sandipta Sen and Niranjan Mondal in stark new avatars

Niranjan, aka Laughtersane, known for his signature humour and viral presence online, undergoes a striking transformation in Birangana, stepping into a far darker space as Chirayu Talukdar — a florist with a haunted stillness and a past wrapped in silence. There’s something about his presence that lingers — soft-spoken yet loaded with unease. As his path begins to cross repeatedly with Chitra’s world, his quiet proximity to the chaos unfolding around her becomes increasingly difficult to ignore. The coincidences start to feel too precise, the timing too exact, raising questions about who Chirayu truly is, what truths he carries, and what he may be hiding beneath his composed exterior. With every encounter, he slips further into the grey — no longer just a face in the background, but a riddle Chitra can’t afford to overlook.

Niranjan shared, “It’s overwhelming in the best way — exciting, scary, and deeply rewarding. The makers gave me a space to not just perform, but evolve, and Nirjhar trusted me with a role that’s intense, emotional, and far from what people know me for. The shift wasn’t easy — it took preparation, vulnerability, and stepping out of my comfort zone. But the faith that the makers placed in me made all the difference. Birangana made me feel part of something bigger — a story that truly speaks. I’m grateful to be here, learning and growing. I hope it’s just the beginning.”