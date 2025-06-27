First Look of Bengali web show Birangana sees Sandipta Sen and Niranjan Mondal in stark new avatars

Popular Bengali OTT platform hoichoi’s next original series, Birangana, a gripping howdunit and whydunit crime thriller, marks a landmark moment for the platform as it welcomes one of Bengal’s most loved digital content creators, Laughtersane, into its storytelling universe. Birangana will start streaming July 25 onwards.
Niranjan Mondal, popularly known as Laughtersane, makes a sensational acting debut as Chirayu — a soft-spoken florist with a haunting past and an air of mystery that refuses to fade. Matching the spotlight with equal force is Sandipta Sen, seen like never before in the fierce and fearless role of Inspector Chitra Basu — a woman fighting to stay afloat in a system designed to silence her. Directed by Nirjhar Mitra, the series brings together two transformative performances in a game-changing addition to the platform’s crime-thriller slate.
Sandipta, in a bold new avatar, takes on a role that marks a striking departure from anything she’s done before. Returning to the OTT space with Birangana, she steps into the skin of inspector Chitra, which she believes to be one of the fiercest and most layered characters of her career. In a performance that simmers with quiet rage and resilience, Sandipta plays a sharp, introspective officer constantly undermined within a patriarchal system. Raised by a single father after her mother’s abrupt abandonment, Chitra has lived a life forged in restraint. But when her instincts lead her into dangerous, unspoken territory, she must confront the cost of defiance — and what it means to stand alone.
Shedding light on her character, Sandipta reflects, “Playing Chitra Basu in Birangana has been a truly transformative experience. It’s my first time portraying a cop — complete with action scenes, a no-makeup look, and the weight of the uniform. The role pushed me physically and emotionally, and I’m grateful to the makers for trusting me with such a layered character. I can’t wait for audiences to meet Chitra.”
Niranjan, aka Laughtersane, known for his signature humour and viral presence online, undergoes a striking transformation in Birangana, stepping into a far darker space as Chirayu Talukdar — a florist with a haunted stillness and a past wrapped in silence. There’s something about his presence that lingers — soft-spoken yet loaded with unease. As his path begins to cross repeatedly with Chitra’s world, his quiet proximity to the chaos unfolding around her becomes increasingly difficult to ignore. The coincidences start to feel too precise, the timing too exact, raising questions about who Chirayu truly is, what truths he carries, and what he may be hiding beneath his composed exterior. With every encounter, he slips further into the grey — no longer just a face in the background, but a riddle Chitra can’t afford to overlook.
Niranjan shared, “It’s overwhelming in the best way — exciting, scary, and deeply rewarding. The makers gave me a space to not just perform, but evolve, and Nirjhar trusted me with a role that’s intense, emotional, and far from what people know me for. The shift wasn’t easy — it took preparation, vulnerability, and stepping out of my comfort zone. But the faith that the makers placed in me made all the difference. Birangana made me feel part of something bigger — a story that truly speaks. I’m grateful to be here, learning and growing. I hope it’s just the beginning.”