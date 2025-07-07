Ishwak Singh’s Mitti pays a tribute to one’s roots and people; makers drop trailer

In an age of migration and pursuing the novel, do we often forget the roots we grew up on? Drawing from real-life inspiration is another coming-of-age drama but the twist is to bring the new age to the roots. Spearheaded by Ishwak Singh who plays the protagonist a young lad who leaves his village to work in the city and comes back due to unfortunate circumstances, Mitti is a story of resilience, understanding and respecting the roots and above all, innovating on traditional principles. Directed by Gaganjeet Singh and Alok Kumar Dwivedi, the series also stars Shruti Sharma, Diksha Juneja, Yogendra Tiku, and Alka Amin in crucial roles.

What do we know about the series from its just-dropped trailer?