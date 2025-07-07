Ishwak Singh’s Mitti pays a tribute to one’s roots and people; makers drop trailer

In an age of migration and pursuing the novel, do we often forget the roots we grew up on? Drawing from real-life inspiration is another coming-of-age drama but the twist is to bring the new age to the roots. Spearheaded by Ishwak Singh who plays the protagonist a young lad who leaves his village to work in the city and comes back due to unfortunate circumstances, Mitti is a story of resilience, understanding and respecting the roots and above all, innovating on traditional principles. Directed by Gaganjeet Singh and Alok Kumar Dwivedi, the series also stars Shruti Sharma, Diksha Juneja, Yogendra Tiku, and Alka Amin in crucial roles.
What do we know about the series from its just-dropped trailer?
The trailer talks about the journey of Raghav, essayed by Ishwak Singh, who is known to have given brilliant performances in the past. He works at an advertising agency, but a phone call from home becomes a major shift in his life. While he is visiting his village due to an unfortunate circumstance, it opens his eyes to the needs and requirements of the village, for which he needs to stay back.
Mitti is a tribute to rural India, the villages, the people and their simple way of living. It is a tale which draws you to your roots. It is bound to make you stop and contemplate if you have really done enough for the community where you come from? And wonder about what your own identity is?
Ishwak Singh, well known for his series Paatal Lok, plays the character of Raghav in Mitti. He mentions, “Mitti moved me the moment I read it. It’s rare to find stories that feel this personal and universal at the same time. Raghav’s journey reminded me of the values we often leave behind in pursuit of success, and how reconnecting with our roots can be the most powerful kind of healing. I believe Mitti will strike a chord with anyone who has ever longed for home. "
Mitti is streaming on Amazon MX Player on July 10