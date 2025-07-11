JioHotstar unveils new reality show The Society with Munawar Faruqui, to premiere in July

Streaming platform JioHotstar on Thursday announced The Society, a new reality show to be hosted by stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui.

All you need to know about The Society

Billed as a bold social experiment, the show brings together 25 contestants who will compete over 200 hours of high-stakes gameplay inside a controlled environment shaped around class-based divisions, a press release said. It will be co-hosted by influencer Shreya Kalra and premiere on JioHotstar on July 21.

In the show, participants will be divided into three social classes — Royals, Regulars and Rags — each representing varying levels of privilege, access, and authority within the show’s house.

As the show progresses, contestants will aim to rise through the hierarchy and ultimately earn the title of Asli Baazigar. Munawar said the themes of the show deeply resonate with his personal journey.

“The Society isn’t just a game; it’s a mirror to the world outside. This show features a house where contestants are tagged as Royals, Regulars and Rags, each with their own highs and hardships. But just like real life, those tags can flip at any time,” the comedian said.