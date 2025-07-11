Jane Birkin’s original Hermes bag sells at auction for 7 million euros

Sketched out on an air sickness bag, the first Birkin bag that gave birth to fashion’s must-have accessory sold for a record 7 million euros (about $8.2 million) at auction in Paris on Thursday.

The original Hermes bag sells at auction

The huge amount — which drew gasps and applause from the audience — crushed what auctioneer Sotheby’s had said was the previous record for a handbag. That was $513,040, for a White Himalaya Niloticus Crocodile Diamond Retourne Kelly 28.

Now, the original Birkin bag, named after the actor, singer and fashion icon that Hermès created it for — the late Jane Birkin — is in a new league of its own. The bidding started at 1 million euros ($1.17 million) and quickly became stratospheric.

The Paris fashion house exclusively commissioned the bag for the London-born star in 1984 — branding it with her initials J.B. on the front flap, below the lock — and delivered the finished one-of-a-kind bag to her the following year, the auction house said.

The subsequent commercialised version of Birkin’s bag went on to become one of the world’s most exclusive luxury items, extravagantly priced and with a yearslong waiting list.

A fashion accessory born of a chance conversation The bag was born of a fortuitous encounter on a London-bound flight in the 1980s with the then head of Hermès, Jean-Louis Dumas. Birkin recounted in subsequent interviews that the pair got talking after she spilled some of her things on the cabin floor.

Birkin asked Dumas why Hermès didn't make a bigger handbag and sketched out on an airplane vomit bag the sort of hold-all that she would like. He then had an example made for her and, flattered, she agreed when Hermès asked whether it could commercialise the bag in her name.

“There is no doubt that the Original Birkin bag is a true one-of-a-kind — a singular piece of fashion history that has grown into a pop culture phenomenon that signals luxury in the most refined way possible. It is incredible to think that a bag initially designed by Hermès as a practical accessory for Jane Birkin has become the most desirable bag in history," said Morgane Halimi, Sotheby’s head of handbags and fashion.

The bag became so famous that Birkin once mused before her death in 2023 at age 76 that her obituaries would likely “say, Like the bag' or something.” “Well, it could be worse," she added.

Seven design features set The Original apart Sotheby's said that seven design elements on the handcrafted all-black leather prototype set it apart from Birkins that followed.