Gutar Gu Season 3 returns with a heartfelt tale of young love and growing pains

Returning to their beloved roles, Ashlesha Thakur and Vishesh Bansal portray a maturing relationship that now faces real-world challenges. The story, produced by Sikhya Entertainment and directed by Saqib Pandor, continues to deliver a grounded and culturally resonant take on first love.

Amogh Dusad, the head of content behind the show’s platform, noted that the series resonates because it balances tenderness with the complexities of growing up. Season 3 builds on that emotional core with even more authenticity.

Ashlesha Thakur shared her connection to the role, saying, “This season felt more real than ever. Ritu is still the same at heart but now faces choices with no easy answers. She’s growing, and I think many young women will relate to her journey.”

Producer Guneet Monga Kapoor added, “Gutar Gu captures something we rarely see on screen—those messy, beautiful early steps into adulthood with your first love. Watching Ashlesha and Vishesh evolve over the seasons has been a real joy.”

Director Saqib Pandor emphasised how special it is for a story to connect so deeply with viewers over time. “We started this journey wanting to explore the innocence of young love. With Season 3, we’ve taken a step deeper into reality.”

Season 3 of Gutar Gu premieres on 17 July and will be available to stream for free across mobile and connected devices.