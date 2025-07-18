Emmy 2025: Where to stream some of this year’s top nominated shows and how long it will take to watch them

The Emmy nominations have just been announced, and you have two months to catch up on some of the year's most acclaimed shows! While some binges might take longer than others, this list will help you decide what to watch and how long it will take. For those looking for the most bang for their streaming buck, HBO Max has the most nominated shows this year.

Comedian Nate Bargatze hosts the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 14th on CBS and streaming on Paramount+

Apple TV+

Severance (27 Emmy nominations):

In Severance, Adam Scott’s character Mark works for a corporation that implants a chip in its employees’ brains, so they forget about their outside lives while at work and have no memory of their work when they’re off. Mark begins to question his work life when he encounters a colleague outside who knows who he is. Beyond the dinner party conversation of “would you want that microchip,” the show has become an obsession for fans who analyze scenes, look for clues and try to make sense of its many mysteries.

Number of seasons: 2

Total number of episodes: 19

Season 2 episodes: 10

Season 2 binge time: 8 hours, 29 minutes

Total binge time: 15 hours, 29 minutes

The Studio (23 Emmy nominations):

Cinephile Matt Remick (Seth Rogen) has been promoted to his dream job as the head of a fictional Hollywood studio. Juggling the desire to create art with marketing and focus groups makes the work harder and more stressful than he imagined. The Studio has similarities to Curb Your Enthusiasm and Entourage, with awkward scenarios and actors and industry types including Martin Scorsese and Ron Howard playing heightened versions of themselves.

Number of episodes: 10

Total binge time: 5 hours, 15 minutes

Shrinking (7 Emmy nominations):

A widowed therapist (Jason Segel) adjusts to single life and raising a teenager thanks to friends, neighbors, colleagues and his unconventional methods with patients. The show features a standout cast that includes Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, Michael Urie and Luke Tennie. Segel created the series with Bill Lawrence (Scrubs, Cougar Town) and Emmy winner Brett Goldstein, who played Roy Kent on Ted Lasso.

Number of seasons: 2

Total number of episodes: 22

Season 2 episodes: 12

Season 2 binge time: 7 hours, 13 minutes

Total binge time: 12 hours, 35 minutes

Slow Horses (5 Emmy nominations):

The British spy series stars Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, an eccentric, rude MI5 agent leading a group of spies called “slow horses” because they’ve made big mistakes on the job. It’s based on Mick Herron’s Slough House novels. The series didn’t catch the attention of Emmy voters until its third season but it’s got a near-perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Number of seasons: 4

Total number of episodes: 24

Season 4 episodes: 6

Season 4 binge time: 4 hours, 34 minutes

Total binge time: 18 hours, 25 minutes

Disclaimer (2 Emmy nominations):

In Disclaimer, an acclaimed documentary filmmaker (Cate Blanchett) who has dedicated her career to uncovering truths is given a novel with a plot that sounds like a secret she's been hiding for years. The series was written and directed by Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuarón. It also stars Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Lesley Manville and Louis Partridge.

Number of episodes: 7

Total binge time: 5 hours, 51 minutes

Dope Thief (1 Emmy nomination):

In Dope Thief, Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura play longtime best friends who pose as DEA agents, conduct fake drug raids and steal stuff. It’s a great scam until they rob the wrong people.

Number of episodes: 8

Total binge time: 6 hours, 26 minutes

HBO Max

The White Lotus (23 Emmy nominations):

A dark comedy anthology — nominated as a drama — about privileged guests and the staff at a luxury resort, this year's season took viewers to Thailand. The series often has themes of wealth, power, greed, lust and self-worth. Each of the show’s three seasons has also had a murder mystery, with a pair of characters from Season 1 making a tense return.

Number of seasons: 3

Total number of episodes: 21

Season 3 episodes: 8

Season 3 binge time: 8 hours, 36 minutes

Total binge time: 21 hours, 55 minutes

The Last of Us (16 Emmy nominations):

The Last of Us is set in a postapocalyptic U.S. where Pedro Pascal’s character Joel is hired to smuggle a girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the country. They’re two decades into a pandemic that turns the infected into mutated creatures and Ellie may be key to a vaccine.

Number of seasons: 2

Total number of episodes: 16

Season 2 episodes: 7

Season 2 binge time: 6 hours, 21 minutes

Total binge time: 15 hours, 7 minutes

Hacks (14 Emmy nominations):

A female comedian of a certain age (played by Jean Smart) and a Gen Z comedy writer (Hannah Einbinder) are frenemies and each other’s muses in Hacks. Smart has won an outstanding lead actress Emmy for each of the show’s first three seasons. Einbinder, who is also a standup comic, has been nominated three times in the supporting actress category. Season 4 debuted in April.

Number of seasons: 4

Total number of episodes: 37

Season 4 episodes: 10

Season 4 binge time: 5 hours, 33 minutes

Total binge time: 20 hours, 14 minutes

The Pitt (13 Emmy nominations):

Noah Wyle puts his stethoscope back on and returns to the ER (not THAT ER) in The Pitt, short for Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital. Wyle stars as an emergency room physician who goes by Dr. Robby. We meet him in the pilot as he's beginning his workday. Each of the 15 episodes is one hour of that shift, treating patients usually in need of critical care while navigating American health care challenges like low budgets, staffing shortages and red tape from insurance policies.

Number of episodes: 15

Total binge time: 12 hours, 7 minutes

Somebody Somewhere (2 Emmy nominations):

Bridget Everett and Jeff Hiller star in this comedy. Everett plays Sam, a single, middle-aged woman living in Manhattan, Kansas, who when we first meet her, is grieving the death of her sister and distant from those around her. It’s like someone turns the lights on in her world when she befriends Joel (Jeff Hiller), a religious, gay man with a big heart who laughs at all of Sam’s jokes and loves her for who she is. Joel invites Sam to sing with his gay choir and she finds the acceptance and community she was looking for.

Number of seasons: 3

Total number of episodes: 21

Season 3 episodes: 7

Season 3 binge time: 3 hours, 22 minutes

Total binge time: 9 hours, 50 minutes

Disney+

Andor (14 Emmy nominations):

Diego Luna plays out Rebel spy Cassian Andor’s radicalisation against the Galactic Empire, leading up to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Created by showrunner Tony Gilroy, the two-season run — which put emotions under the spotlight in this sci-fi story — took the characters right up to the events of the Gilroy-written Rogue One.

Number of seasons: 2

Total number of episodes: 24

Season 2 episodes: 12

Season 2 binge time: 10 hours, 19 minutes

Total binge time: 19 hours, 49 minutes

Netflix

Adolescence (13 Emmy nominations):

Thirteen-year-old Jamie Miller (played by newcomer Owen Cooper) is arrested in the stabbing death of a schoolmate. His family struggles with this new reality as investigators and a psychologist piece together what led up to the crime. Each episode was filmed in one continuous shot, with the best one chosen for air. The cast and crew had extensive rehearsals ahead of time, blocking out the camera's movements — and sometimes requiring it to be passed off between operators.

Number of episodes: 4

Total binge time: 3 hours, 48 minutes

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (11 Emmy nominations):

A true-crime dramatisation of the story of Lyle and Erik Menendez, privileged brothers living in Beverly Hills who murdered their parents, José and Kitty, in 1989. The brothers said it was self-defense because their father was sexually abusive. They were found guilty and sentenced to life in prison but recently became eligible for parole. The limited series presented the case from multiple perspectives. It also introduced viewers to new talents Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch, who played Lyle and Erik.

Number of episodes: 9

Total binge time: 7 hours, 50 minutes

The Residence (4 Emmy nominations):

Uzo Aduba stars as a quirky detective investigating a murder at the White House in this Netflix comedy. The series features a number of recognisable actors including Ken Marino, Randall Park, Susan Kelechi Watson, Jason Lee and Branson Pinchot in regular roles. The recurring cast includes Jane Curtin, Kylie Minogue and Al Franken.

Number of episodes: 8

Total binge time: 7 hours, 40 minutes

Nobody Wants This (3 Emmy nominations):

Adam Brody and Kristen Bell co-star as a young rabbi and a podcaster with no religious affiliation who meet and begin dating in Nobody Wants This for Netflix. Is it smooth sailing from here? Not quite. The two must overcome their respective baggage, differences of religion and expectations from others.

Number of episodes: 10

Total binge time: 4 hours, 19 minutes

The Diplomat (2 Emmy nominations):

Keri Russell stars as Kate, a career diplomat assigned to be the U.S. ambassador to England. She wants to focus on foreign relations and policy but keeps getting pulled to do things like attend parties and give interviews to fashion magazines. Kate's also got a rocky marriage to Hal (Rufus Sewell), who has also served as a diplomat and can't seem to stay out of her way.

Number of seasons: 2

Total number of episodes: 14

Season 2 episodes: 6

Season 2 binge time: 4 hours, 53 minutes

Total binge time: 11 hours, 36 minutes

The Four Seasons (1 Emmy nomination):

A group of three middle-aged couples who have been best friends for years meet four times a year for a vacation. When one of the couples gets a divorce, their dynamic is thrown off. The series, co-created by Tina Fey, is based on a 1981 film written and directed by Alan Alda and stars Fey, Steve Carell, Colman Domingo and Will Forte.

Number of episodes: 8

Total binge time: 4 hours, 13 minutes

Hulu

The Bear (13 Emmy nominations):

An award-winning chef who has worked in some of the world's greatest restaurants attempts to transform his family's sandwich shop in Chicago into a fine-dining establishment in FX's The Bear. The show, now in its fourth season, has been a star-making vehicle for cast members like Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Liza Colón-Zayas. Its nominations are for its third season.

Number of seasons: 4

Total number of episodes: 38

Season 3 episodes: 10 (Season 4: 10)

Season 3 binge time: 5 hours, 45 minutes (Season 4: 6 hours, 9 minutes)

Total binge time: 21 hours, 50 minutes

Dying for Sex (9 Emmy nominations):

Elizabeth Meriwether (New Girl) helped adapt a popular podcast about TV personality Nikki Boyer’s experience into this limited series for FX. Michelle Williams stars as Molly, who is diagnosed with terminal cancer and decides to live out her days seeking pleasure. The title and premise may sound risque, but the show is fundamentally about the love story between Molly and her best friend Nikki (Jenny Slate), who puts her life on hold to be a caregiver.

Number of episodes: 8

Total binge time: 4 hours, 6 minutes

Only Murders in the Building (7 Emmy nominations):

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez play residents of the same Manhattan apartment building who start a true-crime podcast when there’s a murder on the premises.

Number of seasons: 4

Total number of episodes: 40

Season 4 episodes: 10

Season 4 binge time: 5 hours, 27 minutes

Total binge time: 22 hours, 46 minutes

What We Do in the Shadows (6 Emmy nominations):

A documentary crew follows four vampires living together on Staten Island. The roomies often bicker among each other and have ridiculous interactions with humans and modern life. In Season 6, we meet another vampire housemate named Jerry. He went to sleep in 1976 and was supposed to be woken up 20 years later, but everybody forgot about him. The show is based on a film of the same name that was directed by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, who are executive producers on the series.

Number of seasons: 6

Total number of episodes: 61

Season 6 episodes: 11

Season 6 binge time: 4 hours, 50 minutes

Total binge time: 24 hours, 42 minutes

Abbott Elementary (6 Emmy nominations):

If you ever wondered as a kid what went on in the teachers lounge at school, then Abbott Elementary is for you. The quirky, bighearted staff of a Philadelphia elementary school is followed by a documentary crew as they navigate underfunding, school board meetings and bus driver strikes, plus the fun stuff like field trips and class pets. It stars Quinta Brunson, who also created the show. Both Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph have won acting awards for the series.

Number of seasons: 4

Total number of episodes: 71

Season 4 episodes: 22

Season 4 binge time: 7 hours, 42 minutes

Total binge time: 24 hours, 51 minutes

Paradise (4 Emmy nominations):

Sterling K. Brown returned to TV in this dystopian series as a Secret Service agent protecting the president (played by James Marsden). This president is not living at the White House or in Washington but a “Pleasantville”-like community. A mystery quickly presents itself with an unspooling of more questions after that.

Number of episodes: 8

Total binge time: 6 hours, 44 minutes

Presumed Innocent (4 Emmy nominations):

Real-life brother-in-laws Jake Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard star as adversaries in this TV adaptation of the Scott Turow novel. Gyllenhaal plays Chicago prosecutor Rusty Sabich, charged with murdering his colleague — an accusation that has fractured the district attorney’s office. Sarsgaard is attorney Tommy Molto, another co-worker intent on proving Sabich’s guilt. Meanwhile, Sabich’s marriage to Barbara (Ruth Negga) is falling apart under the weight of the accusation and the potential he could be found guilty.

Number of episodes: 8

Total binge time: 5 hours, 55 minutes

The Handmaid’s Tale (1 Emmy nomination):

The Handmaid’s Tale is based on Margaret Atwood's novel in which the U.S. government has been overthrown by a patriarchal dictatorship called The Republic of Gilead. In Gilead, there’s a fertility crisis and women who can conceive are relegated to handmaids, baby makers for affluent families. Elisabeth Moss stars as June, a handmaid determined to resist this regime and reunite with her family. A sequel adapted from Atwood’s The Testaments is in the works.

Number of seasons: 6

Total number of episodes: 66

Season 6 episodes: 10

Season 6 binge time: 7 hours, 49 minutes

Total binge time: 56 hours, 21 minutes

Peacock

Poker Face (2 Emmy nominations):

Natasha Lyonne stars as a woman with an uncanny ability to detect lies and finds herself embroiled in a murder mystery each episode. The show features recognisable guest stars like Adrien Brody, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Nolte, Tim Meadows, Katie Holmes, and John Mulaney. Its creator Rian Johnson is the writer and director of Knives Out and Glass Onion. He says the show is not a whodunit but a howdunit and its format is based on the case-of-the-week shows he watched as a kid.

Number of seasons: 2

Total number of episodes: 22

Season 2 episodes: 12

Season 2 binge time: 9 hours, 15 minutes

Total binge time: 18 hours, 20 minutes

Paramount+

Matlock (1 Emmy nomination):

Kathy Bates stars as Madeline Kingston, a wealthy lawyer who comes out of retirement under the alias Mattie Matlock. Mattie claims her reason for returning to work is that she needs money but, in reality, she’s out for revenge against the law firm.

Number of episodes: 19

Total binge time: 13 hours, 9 minutes