Will Too Much return? Lena Dunham breaks her silence

The series, co-created by Lena Dunham and her husband Luis Felber, is loosely inspired by Dunham’s real-life move to London and her whirlwind romance with Felber in 2021. Set against the backdrop of two cities, New York and London it explores love, vulnerability and second chances with heart and humor. With its relatable themes and compelling performances, viewers are already asking: Will there be a Season 2?

As of July 2025, Netflix has not officially renewed Too Much for another season. However, Lena Dunham has been candid about her hopes for continuing the story. In a recent interview, she noted that while nothing is confirmed, she and Felber have already envisioned how Jessica and Felix’s journey could evolve post-marriage. “Marriage isn’t the conclusion of a love story,” Dunham shared. “It’s the beginning of an entirely new chapter—especially for two people who barely know each other but have experienced intense emotional intimacy.” She explained that if Season 2 were greenlit, it would focus on how the newlyweds adjust to everyday life and meeting each other’s families, dealing with conflict, sharing a home while tackling big questions like children and long-term goals.