Special Ops Season 3: Release date, cast and what to expect

The tone feels grittier, more anxious. Himmat Singh’s team is also back, with Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, Vinay Pathak among others, and some additions like Prakash Raj and Tahir Raj Bhasin. The newer faces blend well into the show’s evolving language. There’s less shouting, more watching. Less muscle and more code.

And yes, audiences have noticed. The response online has been loud and largely positive. So naturally, the question pops up—what about Season 3? While the makers have confirmed it, nothing is locked in. If things stick to schedule, there’s a good chance season three could arrive by late 2026. That’s a fair wait, but not outrageous for a series that’s slowly expanding its world, pushing into new terrain with each season.

What’s working in Special Ops’ favour is that the story never felt rushed. The writing has space to breathe. Characters are given time to grow and unravel. And now, with the plot inching into AI, surveillance, and digital manipulation, it’s clear the creators are aiming for relevance, not just thrills. Season 2 sets up a lot. If it sticks the landing, Season 3 could be a sharp pivot again. One thing’s certain: Himmat Singh isn’t out of the game yet.