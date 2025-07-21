Rang TaRang is a joyful explosion of different shades, poetry, music, and rhythm

Sometimes, when you pause to think about colours, you realise just how magical they are. We’re surrounded by them, every moment, every memory steeped in a different hue. Yet, we often forget their significance. From the food we relish to the films we love, from the walls of our homes to the folds of a sari, every shade holds a meaning. In India, this vibrance comes alive in every corner, in the spices of our kitchens, the rhythm of our folk songs, the textures of our crafts, and the warmth of our people. Hyderabad-based brand Soorih touches upon this with its latest collection, Rang TaRang, a token of love to colours, rhythm, and tradition.

The founder, Supriti Ray, says, “Rang means colour and TaRang refers to rhythm or music. Together, Rang TaRang becomes a joyful burst of all these elements. We were inspired by the colourful chaos of Indian festivities, vibrant hues of life, childhood memories, and folk tales.”

The brand’s design language refers to a blend of timeless tradition and playful expression. The intention is to craft silhouettes that exude emotions, memories, and moods into pieces of wearable art. Soorih’s signature lies in its unexpected fusion of quirky motifs, diverse artisanal techniques, and mindful craftsmanship. Rang TaRang brings out its signature spirit to life.