Is India’s AI Influencer, Kavya Mehra, to be a part of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19?

The popular reality show, Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan will be returning for the 19th season in August this year. With the latest season gearing up to entertain the fans yet again, the viewers have started to wonder about who all will be locked up inside the house this time.

If the latest buzz is to be believed, Kavya Mehra, India’s AI Influencer, is in talks for Bigg Boss 19.

A source close to the development revealed, “AI has undeniably become the next big thing, reshaping not just marketing but also entertainment. To see an AI personality like Kavya on national television would mark a new chapter in how audiences interact with technology. While there have been a lot of news around the AI contestant be it Kavya or Habubu, it’s too early to confirm anything.”

Kavya is India’s AI-driven influencer created by Collective Artists Network. Along with being a digital avatar, Kavya is also an embodiment of modern motherhood—an AI deeply rooted in human experiences. She has been developed by collecting useful insights from real moms within Collective’s community.