Ishwak Singh opens up on his character Raghav in Mitti

Ishwak Singh who is known for his unconventional choices of roles and has won the hearts of many through films and series like Rocket Boys, Made in Heaven, Berlin and Paatal Lok, is now being seen in another rooted to the society drama Mitti which is streaming on a leading OTT platform. While series also stars names like Shruti Sharma, Diksha Juneja, Yogendra Tiku, and Alka Amin in pivotal roles along with Ishwak, the crux of the drama stays in discovering yourself in your homeland.
Ishwak plays the role of Raghav in Mitti, who works in the busy corporate life as an advertisement executive but his life takes a turn when he is called back to his village, Dol Chappra, due to his grandfather, whose health is worsening with time. Once he reaches his village, where he has grown up with and soaks in the condition of what people call the ‘real India’, he understands that there is much to do beyond the corporate jargan.
What makes the role very relatable to the audience is that Ishwak himself relates to the character on a personal front which reflected well on screen. He shares, “Raghav’s story reminded me of my bond with my father. He’s an architect, and I studied architecture too. He hoped I’d take his work forward, and for a while, I did. But acting was always my calling.” He reiterated how he was almost choosing to be an architect till he found his calling in acting, where he excelled and is now a well-known face.
He goes on to say further that, “I eventually moved to performing arts. He [ father] always supported me, but I could sense his quiet wish that I’d carry on what he had begun.” This personal encounter draws parallel with Mitti. He mentions, “There’s a moment in the show where Dadu wonders if things would’ve turned out differently, had Raghav stayed. That really hit close to home for me. I’ve felt that myself — the feeling that maybe I let my father down by not walking the road he laid for me.”
Mitti is a story of belonging and finding your identity in a world which chases complex directions.
Mitti is now streaming on Amazon MX Player