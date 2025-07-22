Ishwak Singh opens up on his character Raghav in Mitti

Ishwak plays the role of Raghav in Mitti, who works in the busy corporate life as an advertisement executive but his life takes a turn when he is called back to his village, Dol Chappra, due to his grandfather, whose health is worsening with time. Once he reaches his village, where he has grown up with and soaks in the condition of what people call the ‘real India’, he understands that there is much to do beyond the corporate jargan.

What makes the role very relatable to the audience is that Ishwak himself relates to the character on a personal front which reflected well on screen. He shares, “Raghav’s story reminded me of my bond with my father. He’s an architect, and I studied architecture too. He hoped I’d take his work forward, and for a while, I did. But acting was always my calling.” He reiterated how he was almost choosing to be an architect till he found his calling in acting, where he excelled and is now a well-known face.