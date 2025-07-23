Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore star in high-stakes thriller The Assassin, premiering 1 August

From the creators of The Tourist and The Missing, The Assassin is a gripping new six-part drama starring Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore, set to premiere on 1 August on BBC Player India.

The Assassin brings Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore together

Set against the backdrop of sun-soaked Greece and spanning across Europe, the series follows Julie, a former contract killer whose quiet life on a remote island is shattered when her violent past resurfaces. Forced to go on the run with her estranged son Edward, the pair are drawn into a dangerous journey that tests their fractured relationship and unearths long-buried secrets, including the truth about Edward’s paternity.

As mother and son navigate betrayal, shifting loyalties, and a hidden conspiracy they initially believe to be their only threat, an even more dangerous force begins to emerge, one that could destroy their fragile bond forever. What begins as a fight for survival soon becomes a race to uncover the truth, outrun enemies from Julie’s past, and confront the emotional wounds that have kept them apart.

Keeley and Freddie deliver powerhouse performances in this emotional, fast-paced thriller from award-winning production company Two Brothers Pictures, the team behind Fleabag and Boat Story. Both actors also serve as executive producers, alongside an acclaimed creative team and a cast that includes Gina Gershon (Riverdale), Shalom Brune-Franklin (Baby Reindeer), Jack Davenport (The Morning Show), Alan Dale (Lost), Gerald Kyd, Devon Terrell, Richard Dormer (Game of Thrones), and David Dencik (No Time To Die).

Shot across stunning European locations and packed with suspense, The Assassin blends high-octane action with a deeply personal story of redemption, family, and trust. Audiences in India can stream the series on BBC Player India from 1 August, available via Prime Video and Tata Play Binge.

