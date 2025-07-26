Special Ops 2 actor Tahir Raj Bhasin reveals which genre he would like to explore next

Tahir Raj Bhasin has proved his mettle as an actor with some stellar performances in noteworthy projects. However, Tahir is often seen doing serious roles. During an exclusive conversation with IANS, the Special Ops 2 actor revealed which genre he would like to explore next.

Tahir Raj Bhasin on how he chooses his roles

Speaking to IANS, Tahir revealed that he would love to do a full-out comedy in the future. "I’ve always chosen roles that challenge me, and comedy is definitely one genre I haven’t tackled yet. I’d love to try it – both for myself and for the audience. Comedy has its own unique challenges, and I’m excited to explore that," he went on to share.

When asked if comedy is challenging for actors, Tahir reacted by saying that every genre has its own challenges. The Chhichhore actor stated, "Action has its own set of difficulties, and comedy is no different. It’s about timing and delivery, but I’d be up for the challenge. I think every actor should try something new to push their boundaries."