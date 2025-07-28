Siddhanth Kapoor on giving his Mandala Murders' role everything he had

Shraddha Kapoor’s brother, actor Siddhanth Kapoor has opened up about his intense role in the Netflix series Mandala Murders, where he plays a gangster. Reflecting on the experience, the actor shared that he poured his heart and soul into the character, giving it everything he had.

Siddhanth Kapoor breaks down what went into playing a gangster in Mandala Murders

Speaking about his character, Siddhanth shared, “The audience loved me in a never-seen-before avatar. I’ve done intense roles before, but this one… this was different. This time, I had to completely disappear into someone darker, colder, and more dangerous.” “I gave this role everything I had. The grime, the anger, the silence — it was all real to me. And when people connect with that truth, it’s the biggest reward,” he added.

Recently, Siddhanth’s sister Shraddha praised her brother’s performance on social media. The Stree actress shared a still featuring Siddhant from the Netflix series and wrote, “My bhaiya packing a punch (sic).”