Surveen Chawla speaks about women-led projects ahead of her latest release, Mandala Murders

Actor Surveen Chawla opens up about the roles that women are getting in recent times- be it in films or OTT. While women-centric content is emerging, the roles written in the sphere are still quite few. She talks about why she is drawn towards women-centric projects, the kind of feeling she wants to get while going for shoot and more.
What does Surveen Chawla have to say about women-centric content?
Surveen Chawla started off with television serials and have since then made quite a name for herself through her unconventional choice of roles in films and OTT platforms. As she gears up for Mandala Murders on Netflix which also marks actor Vaani Kapoor’s OTT debut, the Sacred Games actor opens up about women-centric roles and films.
Seen in projects like Rana Naidu, Criminal Justice and Parched Chawla maintains the notion that good women-centric stories and projects are hard to get these days, although she would very-much like to be a part of the same. She even put forward her understanding that when it comes to giving women the spotlight through their roles, the industry is a ‘work-in-progress.”
In her own words, “I feel like there is scarcity of such parts being written in films, which is what draws you to doing this here. If I've an opportunity to do one or five or ten such films where it satisfies my hunger that I've been able to contribute to a project in a large way, then I'll do it.” she continues, “A lot of work doesn't mean there's a queue. So, from that little basket of work that you get, you try to pick the most exciting one, challenging and unique one, something that you've not done in the past.”
She further adds on how women should be aspirants to rquality in every aspect, even beyond the pay package, “Women need to be stories, not just mere parts in it. The industry is evolving where we're eventually getting into a space where you want to aspire to have equality on every aspect whether it is equality on quality or in storytelling, pay parity or on how you're treated, keeping the hierarchy aside.”
As she gears up for her next OTT release Mandala Murders she says, “I need to feel that joy from within when I'm waking up on a day of shooting that spring in your step that today I'm going to surmount a small little peak.” Mandala Murders is a mythological crime thriller set in the town of Charandaspur.
Mandala Murders starts streaming on Netflix from July 25