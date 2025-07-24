Surveen Chawla speaks about women-led projects ahead of her latest release, Mandala Murders

In her own words, “I feel like there is scarcity of such parts being written in films, which is what draws you to doing this here. If I've an opportunity to do one or five or ten such films where it satisfies my hunger that I've been able to contribute to a project in a large way, then I'll do it.” she continues, “A lot of work doesn't mean there's a queue. So, from that little basket of work that you get, you try to pick the most exciting one, challenging and unique one, something that you've not done in the past.”

She further adds on how women should be aspirants to rquality in every aspect, even beyond the pay package, “Women need to be stories, not just mere parts in it. The industry is evolving where we're eventually getting into a space where you want to aspire to have equality on every aspect whether it is equality on quality or in storytelling, pay parity or on how you're treated, keeping the hierarchy aside.”