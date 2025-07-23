EXCLUSIVE: Kussh and Sonakshi fought over the colour of an ice-cream during the shoot of Nikita Roy
Kussh S Sinha started out as an assistant director to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariyaa, he honed his writing skills and went on to write scripts for ad films, directed a short film on blood donation, and episodes of Design HQ Season 2 before making his first full-length feature film, Nikita Roy. This investigative –thriller with a hint of supernatural elements which he likes to call a ‘genre-bending movie’ stars Sonakshi Sinha, Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, and Suhail Nayyar. We speak to Kussh on his directorial debut, how his previous experiences over the departments helped him push his directorial, working with Sonakshi and more.
Excerpts:
Tell us about Nikita Roy.
Nikita Roy is a mixed-genre film that I'd describe as a psychological mystery with elements of supernatural horror. What makes it stand apart is its emotional depth beneath the genre tropes. It’s not just about scares or suspense it’s about what lies beneath human behaviour when faced with the unknown. The film explores themes of isolation, belief, identity, and how the mind copes with trauma. It’s atmospheric and grounded, yet also eerie and unsettling. The world of Nikita Roy is original, layered, and unlike anything the audience has encountered in recent Hindi cinema.
At a time when supernatural/horror as a genre is gaining prominence including various sub-genres, how does Nikita Roy stand out as a genre-bending work?
Today’s audiences are far more open to genre experimentation, especially with thrillers, horror, and hybrid narratives. Nikita Roy stands out because it doesn’t rely on conventional horror tropes like jump scares or haunted houses. Instead, it builds its atmosphere through psychological tension and an emotional core. It’s a genre-bender in the true sense where horror meets mystery, but also where reality meets perception. There’s a sense of dread, yes, but also of empathy. And I think that unique combination, a thriller that also asks deeper questions is what will resonate with viewers. It’s intimate, yet expansive in its reach.
What made you choose Nikita Roy as your directorial debut?
I was drawn to Nikita Roy because it offered both challenge and clarity. As a filmmaker making his debut, you want your first story to be personal in some way but also strong enough to stand on its own merit. This script had all the right ingredients, compelling characters, a deeply engaging narrative, and the kind of ambiguity that leaves audiences thinking. It was a world I hadn’t seen on screen before, and I knew it would push me creatively. That’s what made it right for me. I wasn’t looking for something flashy, I was looking for something meaningful and cinematic.
Have you ever faced anything unexplainable? Or do you believe in the supernatural?
I haven’t personally experienced anything supernatural or unexplainable at least not in the traditional sense. But I do believe that there’s more to our world than we can quantify.
How has your experience of working behind the scenes in different formats and departments helped you in direction?
It’s been invaluable. My years on set whether as an AD, a writer, or working in production have taught me discipline, humility, and flexibility. I’ve learned how to manage chaos, how to listen more than I speak, and how to make decisions under pressure. Direction isn’t just about vision, it’s also about execution. It’s understanding each department’s strengths and limitations, and learning to collaborate. These experiences made me a more grounded filmmaker, because I’ve seen how the engine of a film really works from the smallest cog to the biggest wheel.
How was it directing Sonakshi?
It was a very rewarding experience. Sonakshi came to the set completely prepared, emotionally invested, and willing to explore. She brought a quiet intensity to the role of Nikita, a woman dealing with inner turmoil and external strangeness and that made my job easier. She’s also extremely professional. As a director, I didn’t have to wear my ‘brother’ hat on set. She came to work, listened, improvised when needed, and delivered. There was a creative chemistry that helped elevate the performance and the overall energy on set.
Have there been sweet brother-sister fights during filming?
Over the color of ice cream in a key sequence in the film. But the heatwave in London stopped the fight. The ice cream melted and we did the shot without the ice cream in it.
If not Sonakshi, did you have anyone else in mind for the lead?
No, honestly. From the moment the script started taking shape, I knew the emotional intensity required for Nikita Roy was something Sonakshi could bring authentically. The character needed vulnerability without victimhood, strength without being overly stoic. Sonakshi can balance those dualities beautifully. Also, this isn’t a glamorous role it’s gritty, internal, and emotionally raw. She had the range for it. So, there was no ‘plan B.’ It was always her.
