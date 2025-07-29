Legendary Tigers of India, narrated by Valmik Thapar, to premiere on August 15

With unparalleled access and profound insight, Thapar reveals the Indian Bengal tiger not just as a fearsome predator, but as a complex and sentient being navigating a rapidly evolving world.

Based in the heart of the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, Thapar reflects on five decades of tiger conservation in India, tracing the species’ transformation from a hunted and elusive animal to a proud symbol of a flourishing ecosystem. Legendary Tigers of India offers an intimate glimpse into the lives of these magnificent animals, showcasing their instincts, challenges, and quiet triumphs in the wild. More than a documentary, it is a moving tribute to the tiger’s resilience and a powerful message for coexistence.

Renowned conservationist Valmik Thapar passed away earlier this year in Delhi. For nearly fifty years, Valmik Thapar stood as a leading force in India’s wildlife conservation, renowned especially for his steadfast dedication to protecting the Bengal tiger. His journey began in 1976 at Ranthambhore, where he trained under the mentorship of Fateh Singh Rathore, committing himself to the study and preservation of tigers in the wild.

Valmik Thapar's legacy is deeply ingrained in India's conservation history, inspiring generations to carry forward the cause of wildlife protection. His lifelong commitment stands as a powerful testament to how one individual’s passion can profoundly impact the preservation of tigers, India's national animal.

Catch Legendary Tigers of India on BBC Player from August 15, available through Tata Play Binge and Prime Video India.

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress